Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers prepare for a mission aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during annual training at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., May 3, 2026. The training focused on air movement operations and mission readiness in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9677620
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-ET257-1747
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.