Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven

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A brick-laying ceremony proceeds at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), May 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the lasting legacy of U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH, honoring his leadership, mentorship and enduring impact on the installation and the Marines and families who continue to serve there. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)