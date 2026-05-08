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    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven [Image 7 of 7]

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    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A brick-laying ceremony proceeds at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), May 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the lasting legacy of U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of MCBH, honoring his leadership, mentorship and enduring impact on the installation and the Marines and families who continue to serve there. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9677601
    VIRIN: 260507-M-GP262-1071
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven
    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven
    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven
    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven
    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven
    Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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