Bricks on The Ground; MCBH Honors Beaven

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and MCBH staff pose for a group photo at MCBH, May 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the lasting legacy of Beaven, honoring his leadership, mentorship and enduring impact on the installation and the Marines and families who continue to serve there. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)