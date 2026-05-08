A Day on the Links

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NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 11, 2026) - A golfer hits a ball at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Golf Course onboard NAF Atsugi.NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)