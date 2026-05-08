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    A Day on the Links [Image 1 of 5]

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    A Day on the Links

    JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 11, 2026) - A golfer hits a ball at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Golf Course onboard NAF Atsugi.NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9677545
    VIRIN: 260510-D-BB059-1001
    Resolution: 5545x3701
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Day on the Links [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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