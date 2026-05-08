B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing conduct post-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft returned to Dyess from McConnell AFB following the completion of structural repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)