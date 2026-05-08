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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 5 of 5]

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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing conduct post-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft returned to Dyess from McConnell AFB following the completion of structural repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9677196
    VIRIN: 260511-F-VN117-1124
    Resolution: 5964x3968
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

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    Backbone
    DyessAFB
    B1BLancer

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