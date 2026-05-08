U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing conduct post-flight inspections on a B-1B Lancer after landing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft returned to Dyess from McConnell AFB following the completion of structural repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9677196
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VN117-1124
|Resolution:
|5964x3968
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.