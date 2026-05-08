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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 4 of 5]

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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The tail of a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, 86-0117, sits on the flightline following its return to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft served as a prototype for a structural repair project aimed at extending the service life of the B-1 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9677195
    VIRIN: 260511-F-VN117-1096
    Resolution: 6042x4020
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery
    B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

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    Backbone
    DyessAFB
    B1BLancer

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