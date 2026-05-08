The tail of a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, 86-0117, sits on the flightline following its return to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft served as a prototype for a structural repair project aimed at extending the service life of the B-1 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9677195
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VN117-1096
|Resolution:
|6042x4020
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.