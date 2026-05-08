B-1B Lancer returns to Dyess following historic “backbone” surgery

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The tail of a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, 86-0117, sits on the flightline following its return to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2026. The aircraft served as a prototype for a structural repair project aimed at extending the service life of the B-1 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal)