Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2

Army C5ISR Center engineer Shashi Dulal and Emanuel Merulla conduct 5G research at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on March 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9676942
|VIRIN:
|260316-O-AQ639-9020
|Resolution:
|5114x2993
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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