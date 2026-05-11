Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2

Army C5ISR Center engineer Shashi Dulal conducts 5G research at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on March 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9676937
|VIRIN:
|260316-O-AQ639-4863
|Resolution:
|5126x2543
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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