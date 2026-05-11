Date Taken: 03.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:10 Photo ID: 9676937 VIRIN: 260316-O-AQ639-4863 Resolution: 5126x2543 Size: 2.42 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

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This work, Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.