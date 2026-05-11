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    Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Army C5ISR Center engineer Shashi Dulal conducts 5G research at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on March 16, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9676937
    VIRIN: 260316-O-AQ639-4863
    Resolution: 5126x2543
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2
    Technical firsts in INDOPACOM prove viability of Army 5G for NGC2

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