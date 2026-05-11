A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, the “Tomcatters,” is greeted by family and friends after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9676911
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NG136-5121
|Resolution:
|6290x4193
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.