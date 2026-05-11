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    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment [Image 6 of 8]

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    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, the “Tomcatters,” is greeted by family and friends after returning to Naval Air Station Oceana, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wickline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9676905
    VIRIN: 260511-N-NG136-7067
    Resolution: 5843x3895
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment
    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment

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