307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness

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A legacy BA-21 parachute, left, lies next to its replacement, a BA-52 parachute, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The BA-52 is up to 16 pounds lighter than the BA-21, a significant weight reduction for B-52 aircrew who endure flights that can last more than 12 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)