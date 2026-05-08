A legacy BA-21 parachute, left, lies next to its replacement, a BA-52 parachute, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The BA-52 is up to 16 pounds lighter than the BA-21, a significant weight reduction for B-52 aircrew who endure flights that can last more than 12 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9676456
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-YH293-1013
|Resolution:
|5941x3961
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness
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