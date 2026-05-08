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    307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness [Image 2 of 3]

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    307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A legacy BA-21 parachute, left, lies next to its replacement, a BA-52 parachute, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The BA-52 is up to 16 pounds lighter than the BA-21, a significant weight reduction for B-52 aircrew who endure flights that can last more than 12 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9676456
    VIRIN: 260511-F-YH293-1013
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness
    307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness
    307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness

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