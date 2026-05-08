307th Bomb Wing introduces upgraded parachute system to enhance aircrew readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carter Harris, assigned to the 307th Operations Support Squadron, models the new BA-52 parachute at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The parachute is up to 16 pounds lighter than the current one and can be packed by aircrew flight equipment specialists in two to three hours compared to seven hours for the current system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)