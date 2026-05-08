Fellows and staff members who presented their case studies during Walter Reed’s Department of Research’s 18th Annual Research and Innovation Month case report poster/presentation program included (from left) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Whoon Jong Kil, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Kathryn Flynn and U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Alexander Di Scenna.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9676102
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|3178x2602
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|US
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Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff
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