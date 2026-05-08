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    Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff [Image 2 of 2]

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    Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Bernard Little  

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Fellows and staff members who presented their case studies during Walter Reed’s Department of Research’s 18th Annual Research and Innovation Month case report poster/presentation program included (from left) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Whoon Jong Kil, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Kathryn Flynn and U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Alexander Di Scenna.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9676102
    VIRIN: 260511-D-AB123-1002
    Resolution: 3178x2602
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff [Image 2 of 2], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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