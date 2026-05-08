Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fellows and staff members who presented their case studies during Walter Reed’s Department of Research’s 18th Annual Research and Innovation Month case report poster/presentation program included (from left) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Whoon Jong Kil, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Kathryn Flynn and U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Alexander Di Scenna.