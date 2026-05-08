Medical case studies showcase work by Walter Reed trainees, staff

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Interns and residents who presented their case studies during Walter Reed’s Department of Research’s 18th Annual Research and Innovation Month case report poster/presentation program included (front row from left) U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Obarikanemi Nwogu, U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Simal Ali, U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Leanne Perez, (back row from left) U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Michael Pierce, U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Keenan Caswell, U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Daniel Rabe, U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Jackson Rudolph, and U.S. Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Mason Life.