Powering Saipan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors continue to work with FEMA to bring in temporary emergency generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused widespread damage across the island.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9675924
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-A1410-5397
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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