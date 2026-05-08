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    Powering Saipan [Image 1 of 5]

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    Powering Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors continue to work with FEMA to bring in temporary emergency generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused widespread damage across the island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9675923
    VIRIN: 260507-D-A1410-1539
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 404.32 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Powering Saipan
    Powering Saipan
    Powering Saipan
    Powering Up Saipan
    Power Saipan

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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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