Pentagon Lab Day

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Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center pose with “Maverick,” a Collaborative Helper Autonomous Shipboard Exploration Robot, or CHASER, during the Department of War’s annual Lab Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. The robot has sensors and software developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific that enable 3D mapping of the interior of a GPS-denied environment, such as a room, ship, or cave, and transmits that rendering to increase situational awareness. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)