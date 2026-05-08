Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center pose with “Maverick,” a Collaborative Helper Autonomous Shipboard Exploration Robot, or CHASER, during the Department of War’s annual Lab Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. The robot has sensors and software developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific that enable 3D mapping of the interior of a GPS-denied environment, such as a room, ship, or cave, and transmits that rendering to increase situational awareness. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9675835
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-AJ780-1023
|Resolution:
|6827x4551
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Lab Day [Image 23 of 23], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.