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    Pentagon Lab Day [Image 23 of 23]

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    Pentagon Lab Day

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the Naval Information Warfare Center pose with “Maverick,” a Collaborative Helper Autonomous Shipboard Exploration Robot, or CHASER, during the Department of War’s annual Lab Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 6, 2026. The robot has sensors and software developed by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific that enable 3D mapping of the interior of a GPS-denied environment, such as a room, ship, or cave, and transmits that rendering to increase situational awareness. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9675835
    VIRIN: 260506-A-AJ780-1023
    Resolution: 6827x4551
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pentagon Lab Day [Image 23 of 23], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Public Service Recognition Week
    NR&DE
    Naval Research and Development Establishment
    PSRW
    Washington Headquarters Services
    PSRW2026

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