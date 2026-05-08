Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026

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U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aviators, assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka, prepare for departure while conducting flight operations in support of SAREX 2026, April 15, 2026. SAREX was a search-and-rescue exercise conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka. Participants included Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, Air Force Reserve pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Ore., civilian search and rescue personnel with Sitka Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the National Park Service. The collaborative and realistic training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance SAR proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving missions along Alaska’s extensive and austere coast. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)