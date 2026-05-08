Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026

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U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aviators assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, practice rescue hoist operations during SAREX 2026 at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, Alaska, April 15, 2026. SAREX 2026 was a search-and-rescue exercise conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka. Participants included Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, Air Force Reserve pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Ore., civilian search and rescue personnel with Sitka Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the National Park Service. The collaborative and realistic training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance SAR proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving missions along Alaska’s extensive and austere coast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)