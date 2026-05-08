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    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness [Image 7 of 11]

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    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Chief Naval Aircrewmen Anthony Quigley, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26 Combat Aircrew 11, looks out the observer window onboard a P-8A Poseidon over the Philippine Sea, May 7, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 03:17
    Photo ID: 9675030
    VIRIN: 260507-N-OF444-2220
    Resolution: 5010x3131
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness
    VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

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