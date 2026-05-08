U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewmen 2nd Class Daniel Keller, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26 Combat Aircrew 11, supports a maritime dominance awareness mission onboard a P-8A Poseidon over the Philippine Sea, May 7, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9675028
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-OF444-1820
|Resolution:
|3979x3183
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Combat Aircrew Conduct Maritime Dominance Awareness [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.