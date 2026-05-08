797th EVCC Supports Roofing Mission in Saipan

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Temporary Roofing operations help protect homes from additional weather impacts while supporrting residents during ongoing recovery efforts across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)