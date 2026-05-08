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    797th EVCC Supports Roofing Mission in Saipan [Image 39 of 49]

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    797th EVCC Supports Roofing Mission in Saipan

    KAGMAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Temporary Roofing operations help protect homes from additional weather impacts while supporrting residents during ongoing recovery efforts across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

    USACE continues to work with DOW assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 22:31
    Photo ID: 9674811
    VIRIN: 260510-A-ZT698-1170
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: KAGMAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 797th EVCC Supports Roofing Mission in Saipan [Image 49 of 49], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    797th EVCC Supports Roofing Mission in Saipan
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    TAGS

    Honolulu District
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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