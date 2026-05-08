Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training

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Fire protection specialists assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Gowen Field Fire Department, conducts rope rescue training during a land navigation exercise at the Black Cliffs near Boise, Idaho, May 10, 2026. The training focused on technical rescue skills, terrain navigation and emergency response capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)