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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training [Image 23 of 26]

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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Fire protection specialists assigned to the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Gowen Field Fire Department, conducts rope rescue training during a land navigation exercise at the Black Cliffs near Boise, Idaho, May 10, 2026. The training focused on technical rescue skills, terrain navigation and emergency response capabilities in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9674446
    VIRIN: 260510-Z-YH478-1329
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training [Image 26 of 26], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
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    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
    Gowen Fire Rope Rescue Training
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    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    rescue training
    firfighter

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