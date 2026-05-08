260119-N-FT324-5073. ROTA, Spain (May 10, 2026)-- Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin E. Romero Alvarez, a native of Dalton, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, works in telemedicine supporting remote patient care and medical coordination to ensure Sailors and Marines receive timely, high-quality healthcare across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9674383
|VIRIN:
|260119-N-FT324-5073
|Resolution:
|4221x4000
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
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