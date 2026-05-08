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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 1 of 2]

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    260119-N-FT324-5073. ROTA, Spain (May 10, 2026)-- Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin E. Romero Alvarez, a native of Dalton, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, works in telemedicine supporting remote patient care and medical coordination to ensure Sailors and Marines receive timely, high-quality healthcare across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9674383
    VIRIN: 260119-N-FT324-5073
    Resolution: 4221x4000
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

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    Navy Medicine, Mission Ready, Defense Health Agency, Warfighter Readiness, Uncompromising Healthcare

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