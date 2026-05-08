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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2]

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    260510-N-FT324-8502. ROTA, Spain (May 10, 2026)-- Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin E. Romero Alvarez, a native of Dalton, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, demonstrates a physical ear examination on a Sailor using a telehealth medical cart inside the Telehealth Clinic. Romero Alvarez works in telemedicine, supporting remote patient care and enabling virtual medical consultations to ensure timely, high-quality healthcare for Sailors and Marines across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9674382
    VIRIN: 260510-N-FT324-8502
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Hometown: DALTON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

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    Navy Medicine, Mission Ready, Defense Health Agency, Warfighter Readiness, Uncompromising Healthcare

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