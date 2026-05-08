260510-N-FT324-8502. ROTA, Spain (May 10, 2026)-- Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin E. Romero Alvarez, a native of Dalton, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, demonstrates a physical ear examination on a Sailor using a telehealth medical cart inside the Telehealth Clinic. Romero Alvarez works in telemedicine, supporting remote patient care and enabling virtual medical consultations to ensure timely, high-quality healthcare for Sailors and Marines across the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9674382
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-FT324-8502
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|DALTON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Readiness: HM3 Martin Romero Alvarez Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
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