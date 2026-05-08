Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Kendra Houdyshell, a medical professional with the Utah National Guard, conducts a retinal examination during an African Lion 26 humanitarian civic assistance event at Dakhla, Morocco, May 6, 2026. The HCA mission reflected the enduring U.S.-Morocco partnership, with Utah National Guard and Moroccan military medical teams providing medical, surgical, dental and diagnostic services, reinforcing the commitment to regional stability built through cooperation.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett)