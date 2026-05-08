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    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations [Image 2 of 7]

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    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations

    DAKHLA, MOROCCO

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jordan Hansen, a dentist assigned to the Utah National Guard, conducts a dental exam on a local resident during an African Lion 26 humanitarian civic assistance event at Dakhla, Morocco, May 5, 2026. The HCA mission reflected the enduring U.S.-Morocco partnership, with Utah National Guard and Moroccan military medical teams providing medical, surgical, dental and diagnostic services, reinforcing the commitment to regional stability built through cooperation.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9674324
    VIRIN: 260505-A-SB126-3242
    Resolution: 3386x2240
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: DAKHLA, MA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations
    Utah National Guard strengthens Morocco partnership through African Lion 26 medical operations

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