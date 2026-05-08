African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise

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U.S. and multinational African Lion 26 command post exercise participants provide daily updates in the joint operations center at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026. The CPX brought together multinational staff from across the coalition to establish a combined joint task force, execute the joint planning process, and conduct mission command procedures in a simulated operational environment. The exercise tested battle rhythm, staff proficiency, and command and control procedures, strengthening interoperability and decision-making capacity across the AL26 coalition force.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Photo by Jason Johnston)