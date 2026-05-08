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    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise [Image 2 of 5]

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    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. and multinational participants of African Lion 26 joint training exercise provide daily updates at the Joint Operations Center, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Photo by Jason Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9674319
    VIRIN: 260505-D-RJ303-1868
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise
    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise
    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise
    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise
    African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise

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