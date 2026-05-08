African Lion 26 integrates a multinational command post exercise

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U.S. and multinational participants of African Lion 26 joint training exercise provide daily updates at the Joint Operations Center, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Photo by Jason Johnston)