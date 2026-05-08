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    USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 6]

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    USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    A U.S. Navy Pilot conducts flight checks while refueling an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) - (21) during flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9674209
    VIRIN: 260424-N-RP947-2159
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron
    United States Navy
    Navy pilot

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