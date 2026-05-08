USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gerald Hammer, from Tennessee, signals to an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) - (21) during flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 03:55
|Photo ID:
|9674208
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-RP947-2041
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|POMERANIAN BAY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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