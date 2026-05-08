U.S. Navy Seaman Rock Calixte, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Tariq Chamberlain, both from Florida, participate in flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9674166
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-RP947-3024
|Resolution:
|3706x2471
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.