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    USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Gutierrez, from California, participates in a fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 02:36
    Photo ID: 9674164
    VIRIN: 260428-N-RP947-1157
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Underway
    DDG 62
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    fire drill exercise
    7th Fleet

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