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    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26 [Image 6 of 8]

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    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Potter 

    87th Training Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Multi-Role Bridging Company search for simulated casualties during search and rescue training while participating in Guardian Response 2026 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Potter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9673794
    VIRIN: 260507-A-GB556-5667
    Resolution: 5421x3614
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26
    Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    50th MRBC
    Guardian Response
    Army Corps of Engineers
    guardian response 2026
    Guardian Response 26

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