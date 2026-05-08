Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Multi-Role Bridging Company perform decontamination procedures on a simulated casualty while participating in Guardian Response 2026 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Potter)