Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Philippine Navy sailor observes a Firestorm Tempest Drone during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-Lo, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)