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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities [Image 5 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities

    CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. service members attached to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Navy sailors, pose for a photo with a Firestorm Tempest Drone during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-Lo, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9673682
    VIRIN: 260424-M-KJ570-1022
    Resolution: 4739x3164
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PH
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities

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    3d MLR
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