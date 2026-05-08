Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR, Philippine Navy collaborate on Tempest Drone capabilities

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U.S. service members attached to 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Navy sailors, pose for a photo with a Firestorm Tempest Drone during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-Lo, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)