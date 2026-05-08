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    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau [Image 5 of 5]

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    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Sitter 

    Navy Band Northwest

    Tourists take a photo with Navy Band Northwest following the band’s performance at the Port of Juneau in Juneau, Alaska, May 8, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 22:57
    Photo ID: 9673533
    VIRIN: 260508-N-WV584-1200
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau
    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau
    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau
    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau
    Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau

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