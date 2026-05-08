Members of Navy Band Northwest perform on the Port of Juneau in Juneau, Alaska, May 8, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 22:57
|Photo ID:
|9673527
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-WV584-1106
|Resolution:
|5528x3685
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.