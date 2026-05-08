Navy Band Northwest performs on the Port of Juneau

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Members of Navy Band Northwest perform on the Port of Juneau in Juneau, Alaska, May 8, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)