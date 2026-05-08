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    USS Tripoli CIC Watchstanding Photos [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS Tripoli CIC Watchstanding Photos

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 3, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9673468
    VIRIN: 260503-N-NO146-3069
    Resolution: 1824x1216
    Size: 394.07 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tripoli CIC Watchstanding Photos [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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