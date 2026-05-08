USS Tripoli CIC Watchstanding Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 3, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)