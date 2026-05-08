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    Soldier Fires Pistol [Image 8 of 10]

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    Soldier Fires Pistol

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Arrmy National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ian Mittel, Recruiting and Retention Battalion fires an M17 pistol while competing for the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge during the Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by West Virginia National Guard, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4, 2026. Finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participate in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-7, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National photo by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:24
    Photo ID: 9673413
    VIRIN: 260504-Z-RM409-1131
    Resolution: 5558x3705
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier Fires Pistol [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Warrior Shoots Rifle
    Range Safety Checks Best Warrior's Target
    Best Warrior Shoots M4
    Best Warrior Fires M4
    Best Warrior Competitor Fires M4
    Soldier Clears Weapon
    Soldier Adjusts Weapon
    Soldier Fires Pistol
    Soldier Fires M17
    Soldier Clears Pistol

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    MDARNG
    National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    R2BWC26

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