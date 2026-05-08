Best Warrior Shoots Rifle

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U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Matthew Zrebiec, 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, fires his M4 Carbine Rifle during the Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by West Virginia National Guard, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4, 2026. Finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participate in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-7, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National photo by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry).