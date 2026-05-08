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    NJ BWC: Stress Shoot [Image 44 of 45]

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    NJ BWC: Stress Shoot

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Albanian Army Sgt. Marjus Cauli, Republic of Albania, fires a M17 pistol during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2026. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness to respond to future threats. Ten Soldiers and 10 noncommissioned officers, along with seven soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners, will compete May 5-8, 2026, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition in Rhode Island June 8-12, 2026. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9673318
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-AL508-2521
    Resolution: 6226x4153
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NJ BWC: Stress Shoot [Image 45 of 45], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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