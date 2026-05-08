NJ BWC: Stress Shoot

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Faheed Adenuga, 154th Quartermaster Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, fires a M4 carbine during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2026. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness to respond to future threats. Ten Soldiers and 10 noncommissioned officers, along with seven soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners, will compete May 5-8, 2026, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition in Rhode Island June 8-12, 2026. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)