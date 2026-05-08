A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation conducts water bucket training with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue in Puyallup, Wash., May 7, 2026. The training helps soldiers prepare for wildfire fighting support requests. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9672994
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-MN117-2852
|Resolution:
|3648x5184
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation train for wildfire season [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.