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    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season [Image 8 of 10]

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    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season

    PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation conducts water bucket training with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue in Puyallup, Wash., May 7, 2026. The training helps soldiers prepare for wildfire fighting support requests. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9672990
    VIRIN: 260507-D-MN117-5968
    Resolution: 2976x4416
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation train for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation train for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation train for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season
    Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season

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    Behind the Fireline: Washington Guard Aviation Trains for Wildfire Season

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    Washington Army National Guard (WAARNG)
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