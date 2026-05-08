Date Taken: 05.07.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:54 Photo ID: 9672990 VIRIN: 260507-D-MN117-5968 Resolution: 2976x4416 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Behind the fireline: Washington National Guard aviation trains for wildfire season [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.